Tempe Streetcar project receives $50 million Federal grant

Plans for the City of Tempe to get a streetcar on the streets has received a big boost, as the project receives a $50 million Federal grant.

City officials are hoping that the Tempe Streetcar project, which is slated to break ground in June, will better connect people throughout the city. Students at Arizona State University (ASU) and revelers in Downtown Tempe could be moving around the area in one of these streetcars.

The complete project is expected to be complete in 2020.