Community springs into action to help Peoria car crash victim's family Arizona News Community springs into action to help Peoria car crash victim's family Days after a terrible car crash that claimed the life of a young high school student in Peoria, friends are gathering to help the victim's family go through what can be considered an unimaginable nightmare. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- Days after a terrible car crash that claimed the life of a young high school student in Peoria, friends are gathering to help the victim's family go through what can be considered an unimaginable nightmare.

Alexa Flores, 15, was a student at Sandra Day O'Connor High School when she was killed in the crash. Starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, friends of Alexa's family are helping out, with a car wash. In addition, a diner in Bagdad is also helping out, by turning over its proceeds from dinner on May 9 to the family.

On top of all of this, there's a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.

"Always smiling," said Michael Samudio, as he remembers Alexa. He works with Alexa's father at the Williamson Valley Fire Department, near Prescott. "Very friendly. Smiling constantly. Truly was her dad's best friend. Every department function we had, she was there with [her father]."

Samudio, like everyone else, can't believe Alexa was killed in an accident on Wednesday, when four teens from the Sandra Day O'Connor High was, according to Phoenix Police, T-Boned by another car. Alexa was sitting behind the driver when she was killed.

"I feel like there isn't any words you can give the Flores family, other than how sorry we are," said Samudio. "It hit close to home at the fire department. Flores is our brother."

Alexa Flores' GoFundMe campaign

https://www.gofundme.com/alexa-flores

Car wash for the Flores family

1:00 p.m., May 6

Arizona Sports Complex

3555 W Pinnacle Peak Rd

Glendale, Arizona, AZ 85310