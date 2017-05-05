INTERNET FAME: Teen YouTuber attracts millions of viewers Arizona News INTERNET FAME: Teen YouTuber attracts millions of viewers Internet celebrity: it can be said they are a sign of the times, and there are many on the web. To some, names like Tyler Oakley, PewDiePie, and Joey Graceffa are very familiar..All three people mentioned have a substantial following on YouTube. Also on the list could be one 17-year-old: Tanner Fox. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

Internet celebrity: it can be said they are a sign of the times, and there are many on the web.

To some, names like Tyler Oakley, PewDiePie, and Joey Graceffa are very familiar..All three people mentioned have a substantial following on YouTube.

Also on the list could be one 17-year-old: Tanner Fox. With over four million subscribers, Fox has found his niche on YouTube. A former scooter rider, Fox now documents his daily life from the mundane to the crazy to those who watch on one of the internet's biggest video site. Anything from hanging out with friends, to performing dares.

It can be said that nothing is off limits for Fox.

"I just be myself and kind of do my thing," said Fox, when asked if he ever felt pressured to be a good role model for his viewers. "I've never been explicit or inappropriate. I never curse in my videos. I've kind of always been natural."

FOX attended a meet and greet at a Queen Creek skate park recently, which was attended by some of his fans. Besides earning a fan base, Fox is also benefiting financially from his YouTube fame, as he is reportedly worth close to $1 million, due to his own clothing line, as well as sponsorships.

"I'm out here having fun and doing my thing," said Fox. "It just worked out for me I guess."

Fox said he has big plans for the future, and has no signs of slowing down. One of the plans may involve working on his own brand of scooters, with a company in Arizona.