Suspect robs two convenience stores in one day

- Police are searching for a man who's accused of robbing two convenient stores in North Phoenix on the same day.

Silent Witness is releasing video of one of the robberies. The suspect entered two Circle K stores on Monday, January 23rd, while wearing a bandana as a mask to hide his face, according to Silent Witness. Police say the suspect threatened employees with an expandable baton and stole cash and cigarettes.

The suspect reportedly first robbed the store at 16th Street and Bell Road, and then entered a store at Beardsley and 7th Street and robbed that one as well.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his early 20's with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a cash reward involved and you can remain anonymous.