Suspect robs Circle K clerk in south Phoenix at gunpoint

- On Sunday April 2 at 12:30 a.m., a suspect entered a Circle K at 7th Avenue and Baseline Road in south Phoenix.

The man demanded money from the clerk and escorted the victim to the register.

He used an object, which is believed to be a gun, and pointed it at the victim's back.

The clerk handed over money to the suspect, who then fled the store in an SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male, an age range of 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.