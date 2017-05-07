FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Deadly DUI crash in Chandler overnight

Posted:May 07 2017 06:17AM MST

Updated:May 07 2017 06:18AM MST

CHANDLER - One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash involving a DUI suspect in Chandler on Saturday night.

Streets remained shut down on Sunday morning as crews investigated and cleared away the wreckage from the deadly DUI crash.   Police on-scene say a bystander caught up with the suspect who tried to run from the scene.  Police quickly caught up with the suspect, who reportedly tried to run off a second time.  The driver who was arrested has not yet been identified.

The victim has not been identified.  Crews are continuing their investigation on Sunday.


