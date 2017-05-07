Deadly DUI crash in Chandler overnight Arizona News Deadly DUI crash in Chandler overnight One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash involving a DUI suspect in Chandler.

- One person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash involving a DUI suspect in Chandler on Saturday night.

Streets remained shut down on Sunday morning as crews investigated and cleared away the wreckage from the deadly DUI crash. Police on-scene say a bystander caught up with the suspect who tried to run from the scene. Police quickly caught up with the suspect, who reportedly tried to run off a second time. The driver who was arrested has not yet been identified.

The victim has not been identified. Crews are continuing their investigation on Sunday.