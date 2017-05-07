Victim fights off armed burglars, Glendale neighborhood shut down for hours Arizona News Victim fights off armed burglars, Glendale neighborhood shut down for hours A Glendale neighborhood was locked down for hours as Glendale police tried to hunt down armed burglars. And while this was a terrifying scene for everyone, it wasn't as bad as for the homeowner who came home and caught the burglars red-handed. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

Adam Rocha takes Fox 10 through his home on Hayward Street in Glendale, recounting the moments he walked in on two burglars.

He caught them as they were bagging several guns, and when one of the suspects spotted Rocha, he decided to use one of the shot guns to swing at him.

"The guy just 'swoosh,' battered me upside the head," said Rocha.

But that didn't stop Rocha from trying to run the burglars down.

"I had my gun that I always carry with me and I chase him out that way," said Rocha.

RochaAdam realized shortly after that they were trying to get more than guns, but they broke open and ransacked his shed, his bedroom, and stole a 60-inch screen television.

Along the way, they shattered a lamp and broke Rocha's back doors.

He says he's not fearful or nervous, but instead, angry.

"I was in the military for 22 years," said Rocha.

Police spent several hours searching for the men and helicopters circled the area.

Rocha said the police found shell casing a few blocks away that may have dropped from the burglars, but no signs of the guns.

"They found one good print," said Rocha.

They got away with two pistols and one shotgun.

Rocha gives a brief description of the suspects: about 5 foot 6 inches, both Hispanic. One had a tattoo on his neck, and both were fairly thin.

The victim also mentions that before this happened around 5:00 a.m., two people came to his door asking if he needed his weeds pulled.

He left for the bank to pull out money, and when he came back, the two people at the door were the same men he found in his home.