Phoenix man identified as 2016 serial street shooting suspect

- Phoenix Police announced that the suspect in 2016's serial street shooting incidents has been identified.

According to police officials, Aaron Saucedo, 23, has been identified as a suspect in connection with the shootings. The announcement was made, during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The shootings happened in 2016, and according to a Phoenix Police update posted on the department's verified Facebook page on August 3, 2016, at least 9 incidents are allegedly related to the serial street shooter.

On April 25, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams responded to reports that a "person of interest" was identified in the case, and said the department "cannot allow the release of unconfirmed information to jeopardize justice for anyone."

At the time, sources told FOX 10 Phoenix that a man in custody for a previous murder incident is being looked at as a person of interest in the unsolved shootings, and that there are several coincidences between Saucedo and the serial shooting suspect. At the time, Saucedo was accused of murdering his mother's boyfriend, Paul Romero, in 2015.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.