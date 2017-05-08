Massive search underway for Arizona woman missing in Montana Arizona News Massive search underway for Arizona woman missing in Montana A massive search is underway for a 25-year-old Arizona woman who is missing in the mountains in Montana. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.

A massive search is underway for a 25-year-old Arizona woman who is missing in the mountains in Montana.

Madeline Connelly, who is from Prescott, has been missing since May 4. She was in Montana visiting relatives, and went for a hike with her dog, named "Mogie". Connelly was only planning on a day hike, and the low temperature that morning in the area was 33 degrees.

On Saturday, a full scale search was launched in the Great Bear Wilderness area, with crews scouring the area on the ground, and in the air. Bear tracks have reportedly been found in the snow where Connelly went missing, in addition to footprints crews believe are hers.

Connelly's car was found at the Bear Creek Trailhead, but there is still no sign of her, or her dog. Connelly reportedly did not have a cell phone with her, when she went hiking.