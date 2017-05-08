STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Massive search underway for Arizona woman missing in Montana

Posted:May 08 2017 06:33PM MST

Updated:May 08 2017 06:34PM MST

A massive search is underway for a 25-year-old Arizona woman who is missing in the mountains in Montana.

Madeline Connelly, who is from Prescott, has been missing since May 4. She was in Montana visiting relatives, and went for a hike with her dog, named "Mogie". Connelly was only planning on a day hike, and the low temperature that morning in the area was 33 degrees.

On Saturday, a full scale search was launched in the Great Bear Wilderness area, with crews scouring the area on the ground, and in the air. Bear tracks have reportedly been found in the snow where Connelly went missing, in addition to footprints crews believe are hers.

Connelly's car was found at the Bear Creek Trailhead, but there is still no sign of her, or her dog. Connelly reportedly did not have a cell phone with her, when she went hiking.


