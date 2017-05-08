Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz gives Arizona State University commencement speech Arizona News Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz gives Arizona State University commencement speech Monday was a momentous day for many at Arizona State University - following years of study, they are graduating from the university. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

On Monday night, Current Chairman and CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, gave 2017's commencement speech at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

"Only in America can a poor kid from public housing have the privilege and the honor to be the commencement speaker at the largest and most innovate university in the country," said Schultz, who was presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the ceremony.

Arizona State University has a partnership with Starbucks that helps employees get a college degree.

The rain managed to hold off during the ceremony, which was good news for attendees, as Sun Devil Stadium is an open air stadium. Some of those at the ceremony, however, were seen with blankets and jackets, a sign that Monday was cooler than usual.

More than 10,000 students gathered for the commencement ceremony. Many of Monday's graduates are first-generation college students, including Kelly Johnson. She was named one of ASU's Outstanding Graduates for the School of Engineering.

"I feel like engineers and girls in engineering are a force to be reckoned with, and we are a growing force," said Johnson.