Mesa police: Officers OK, suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting Arizona News Mesa police: Officers OK, suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting Police say all officers are OK and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Tuesday morning.

OIS near 800 S Sirrine. PIO en route. All officers okay. One suspect transported to hospital. 9th Ave and Sirrine for media staging. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

The Mesa Police Department says the shooting happened near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. As a result of the investigation, Lincoln Elementary School will be on a delayed start.

Lincoln elementary (930 S Sirrine) won't start school on time due to PD situation in area. Stay tuned for further info. Closed for now. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1366040100111200/

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.