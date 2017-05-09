FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Mesa police: Officers OK, suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 09 2017 05:34AM MST

Updated:May 09 2017 06:32AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say all officers are OK and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Tuesday morning.

The Mesa Police Department says the shooting happened near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. As a result of the investigation, Lincoln Elementary School will be on a delayed start.

