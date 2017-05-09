STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Deck Park tunnel crash delays I-10 commuters

Posted:May 09 2017 01:38PM MST

Updated:May 09 2017 01:50PM MST

A collision in the Deck Park tunnel on Tuesday morning blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and minor injuries were reported.

A lot of debris was on the road, but a couple of lanes of traffic were able to get by.

Department of Public Safety Officer Quentin Mehr stated the truck involved in the crash was facing the wrong direction, but it was not a wrong-way driver.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories