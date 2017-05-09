Deck Park tunnel crash delays I-10 commuters

A collision in the Deck Park tunnel on Tuesday morning blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and minor injuries were reported.

A lot of debris was on the road, but a couple of lanes of traffic were able to get by.

Department of Public Safety Officer Quentin Mehr stated the truck involved in the crash was facing the wrong direction, but it was not a wrong-way driver.

I-10 Tunnel accident, w/ cars and trucks mangled, but no one seriously hurt. #fox10phoenix has the story. pic.twitter.com/tnxgb4anzB — Dave Stermon (@DStermonfox10) May 9, 2017

REOPENED – I-10 EB in Tunnel, all lanes REOPENED. Heavy Delays still, back to I-17 Stack. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 9, 2017

#Phoenix ==== COLLISION DOWNTOWN UPDATE, EB 10 / Tunnel.HAS BEEN CLEARED! Backup: 59th Ave! pic.twitter.com/JoRtAi21lk — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) May 9, 2017

#Phoenix ==== COLLISION DOWNTOWN, EB 10 / Tunnel. Fire Crews have arrived. Traffic Remains down to 2 lanes. Backup: 35th Ave! pic.twitter.com/NGK3f9196M — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) May 9, 2017

Update: I-10 eastbound in the Tunnel; 4 lanes blocked. Stay left to get through. Expect slowing. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ML56rtsKUu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2017

I-10 EB at Central Ave (Deck Park Tunnel) Right lanes are BLOCKED, stay left..Expect long delays.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 9, 2017

#Phoenix ==== COLLISION DOWNTOWN, EB 10 past 7th Ave, ( 4 Lanes Blocked ). HOV + Left lane Open ONLY. pic.twitter.com/Rd3dQcR7fy — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) May 9, 2017