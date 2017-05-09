Local reaction to James Comey's firing as FBI Director

- Arizona politicians are responding to news Tuesday afternoon that FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to Comey, Trump said he agrees with the judgment of the Department of Justice that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the Bureau," and that Comey is immediately terminated.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

“Let’s be clear about what just happened: President Trump just fired the person in charge of investigating his campaign’s ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Even more troubling, he will now be able to direct the hiring the next person in charge of that investigation.

“Without an independent investigation, the American people will be forced to conclude that the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia is even more contemptible than we already suspected. In short, Comey’s sudden dismissal looks an awful lot like a cover-up.

“Donald Trump can get away with these troubling maneuvers for only so long as Congressional Republicans allow him to do so. Now that the FBI investigation has been tainted, it’s beyond time to appoint an independent special prosecutor to get to the bottom of this administration’s Russia ties.”

Sen. John McCain (R)

“While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office. James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances. I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee.”

