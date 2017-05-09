Anti-police graffiti causing concern in a Tempe neighborhood Arizona News Anti-police graffiti causing concern in a Tempe neighborhood Some graffiti scrawled on a wall in Tempe is causing concerns in a neighborhood there, and is also prompting a police investigation. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

"Spray painted on the grey wall, in big letters, 'Kill All Cops'," said Patty St. Vincent, who owns a restaurant nearby. The wall is located near the railroad tracks on 9th Street.

St. Vincent was reportedly so appalled that she tried to put a homemade banner that partially covers the graffiti. The banner reads "Casey Moores thanks all...", leaving the "cops" portion of the graffiti uncovered. That banner eventually got torn down as well.

"I taped it back up, and during the day I had heard stories that it had been torn down multiple times, and people were taking selfies and posting them on social media," said St. Vincent.

People living near that wall said the graffiti doesn't reflect everyone's views.

"There's a small group of folks around here that claim to be anarchists," said one resident. "You're gonna have it everywhere go, especially with the sentiment of cops around our whole country I guess."

Tempe Police officials said Tuesday that officers have been made aware of the graffiti threat, out of an abundance of caution. The graffiti has since been painted over.