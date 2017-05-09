Arizonans enjoying cool temperatures - in May! Arizona News Arizonans enjoying cool temperatures - in May! Very unusual for the month of May, Arizonans are still enjoying cooler weather. In Phoenix alone, temperatures were 20 degrees cooler than normal. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

"It makes me think that it might snow next," said Kim Hermanski.

Hermanski may not be that far off. Up in portions of the High Country, snow has reportedly fallen. Viewer Christina Cantu shared a video of snow in Flagstaff with FOX 10 Phoenix.

Diners outside a sushi restaurant decided to soak up the cool weather, on the patio.

"I like this weather because we never see it," said Justin Hermanski. "It's always so hot, so getting the clouds and the wind and the rain is awesome."

While many are enjoying the cooler weather, some who are from out of town apparently don't understand what's the big deal behind this streak of cooler temperatures.

"It blows me away to see people wearing long pants and long shirts," said Sean Johler, who is from Philadelphia. "I mean, this is so warm from where we are back home."