Peoria school official: elementary school student "inappropriately touched"

Posted:May 09 2017 09:37PM MST

Updated:May 09 2017 09:37PM MST

Officials with Peoria Unified School District said an elementary school student who attends Cheyenne Elementary School was "inappropriately touched".

According to a statement released Tuesday night to parents, an unidentified student was approached in a nearby park by an unknown male when the incident happened. The man was reportedly exercising in the park.

The statement did not mention when the incident took place, but did say that local authorities have been notified, and they will increase patrol in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are advised to call Peoria Police.


