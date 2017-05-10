Jury selection begins in trial of Phoenix girl who was padlocked in box

- Police say the conditions 10-year-old Ame Deal lived in were cruel and that she endured a history of abuse under the hands of her relatives.

According to the investigation, Ame was forced to eat dog feces, crush aluminum cans with her bare feet and get into the storage box that she eventually died in back in 2011.

Ame's cousin, 28-year-old Sammantha Allen, faces several charges in the girl's death, including four counts of child abuse, and one count each of conspiracy to commit child abuse and first-degree murder.

Police say Allen padlocked the girl in the box to punish her for stealing an ice pop. Other adults in the home originally claimed Ame hid in the box during a game of hide and seek.

The box was less than three-feet long, one-foot wide and a foot deep. Ame stood about four-feet tall and weighed nearly 60 pounds.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Allen and her husband, 28-year-old John Allen.

Three other relatives, including an aunt who served as a legal guardian, and her father are in prison serving sentences for abusing Ame.