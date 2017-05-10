STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

MCSO: Kingman man on parole texts authorities, tries to sell drugs

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Kingman man on parole is in custody after accidentally texting narcotics officers and trying to sell them heroin.

Arizona Department of Corrections parole officers contacted the Mohave County's narcotics enforcement team after 46-year-old Christopher Dean Willmon reportedly texted one of their phones in an attempt to sell heroin.

Authorities say Willmon was found hiding in a shed with the heroin, and numerous drug paraphernalia items related to meth sales were located on the property.

They say 65-year-old Jon Dudek owns the Kingman home. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's officials say Willmon was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and a parole violation.


