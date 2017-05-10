Woman badly burned in Phoenix apartment fire leaves hospital for rehab Arizona News Woman badly burned in Phoenix apartment fire leaves hospital for rehab Two months after a two-year-old girl and her mother were badly burned in an apartment fire in Phoenix, both are making progress in their recoveries. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Two months after a two-year-old girl and her mother were badly burned in an apartment fire in Phoenix, both are making progress in their recoveries.

The little girl, identified as Yuna Rose, is now with her dad and brother, recovering at her grandparent's house. On Wednesday, her mother, 24-year-old Andrea Young, left the hospital for rehabilitation.

Young recalls the terrifying March night when her apartment went up in flames.

"The couch behind me actually exploded," said Young. "I tried to open the front door, that was the first burn on my back. After I got my son, who I literally threw out the window, I went back for her, and because I thought I had time to go back for her, and it turns out I didn't, and that's how this hand got really bad."

Young has spent the past two months recovering in a burn center, and has underwent multiple skin graft operations. Young will spend the coming two weeks in rehab, to get back on her feet. She said she can't thank firefighters enough for saving her family.

Roller Young family house fire fund

www.gofundme.com/roller-young-family-housefire-fund