Phoenix Police looking for man accused of sexually abusing 18-year-old woman

Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help, as they look for a man who allegedly abused a woman sexually.

The incident, according to police, happened at around 9:15 p.m. on April 8, in the area of 7th Street and Washington. The alleged 18-year-old victim was walking in the 700 block of East Washington Street when the suspect called out to her

The alleged victim ignored the suspect, and kept walking, but the suspect followed her, and when the alleged victim walked between apartment buildings, the suspect allegedly abused the woman sexually, and then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a White man, approximately 20 years old, six feet in height, with an average build, black chin length hair, and brown eyes. The suspect, according to police, was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, and had a strong body odor.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness.