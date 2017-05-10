Many job openings await this spring's college graduates Arizona News Many job openings await this spring's college graduates Across the country, millions of college graduates are preparing to enter the workforce, and that is actually good news for the job market. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

According to a recent Labor Department study, there is a near record number of job openings, to the tune of 5.7 million positions. Students at Grand Canyon University are thrilled to hear the news.

"I mean, it makes me feel great," said one person. "I'm looking forward to the potential options that are out there."

To Alexa Wennet, an employer outreach supervisor with GCU's Career Services Center, the strong job market is very apparent.

"We have an online job board called 'Career Connections'," said Wennet. "We've just seen tremendous growth with employers wanting to post their opportunities."

Opportunities many students said makes them feel more confident about stepping out into the real world.