Serial street shooting victim reacts to suspect's arrest

A man who was driving with his nephew when during one of the serial street shooter incident is speaking out about what happened.

On Monday, Aaron Saucedo, already in jail in connection with a separate killing involving his mother's boyfriend, was arrested for the alleged shootings. The shootings took place from 2015 to 2016.

Arnold Rojas, 21, said he stands now with a wight lifted from his shoulder.

"I know for sure that this guy who show at me is behind bars," said Rojas, who is one of the few survivors of the shootings. For the first time since the shooting, he doesn't fear revealing his face on camera.

"Knowing that this guy was caught, I just hope that the family and friends of ones who unfortunately did not survive, I just hope they find some sort of peace," said Rojas.

Rojas was the last reported victim of the shooting, and perhaps the one who got the best look at the alleged shooter. Rojas was shot in July 2016, when he and his four-year-old nephew were shot at. Rojas recalls looking the suspect in the eyes, and would later end up at the police station, giving every detail to a sketch artist. Three days later, Police sent out what became their final composite sketch of the suspect.

Now, 10 months later, Rojas found he never forgot the face that could have killed him, and his nephew.

As for Saucedo, he is facing 26 felony charges.