Police: Woman hit, killed by oncoming car after exiting vehicle

Police say a woman has died after she got out of her vehicle and was struck by another car near a Mesa intersection.

Mesa police say the collision happened early Thursday morning when the woman was traveling eastbound on University just east of Center, stopped her vehicle in the center lane, got out and was struck by another car.

Woman hit & killed by oncoming car after she exited her vehicle in middle lane at Center & University @MesaPD investigating @BAcostaFox10 pic.twitter.com/3sIJ4P6NfL — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 11, 2017

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.