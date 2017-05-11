STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Woman hit, killed by oncoming car after exiting vehicle

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 11 2017 07:33AM MST

Updated:May 11 2017 07:35AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a woman has died after she got out of her vehicle and was struck by another car near a Mesa intersection.

Mesa police say the collision happened early Thursday morning when the woman was traveling eastbound on University just east of Center, stopped her vehicle in the center lane, got out and was struck by another car.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.


