Elderly man bound to wheelchair escapes house fire Arizona News Elderly man bound to wheelchair escapes house fire Firefighters say an elderly man bound in a wheelchair escaped a house fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home on Thursday morning near 59th Avenue and Indian School and when firefighters entered the home, the encountered heavy smoke and heat.

Initial reports made to 911 indicated there was an elderly man bound to a wheelchair, but he was able to make it to the doorway where he was met by firefighters.

The man declined medical attention and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.