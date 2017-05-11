Valley mom of new quads ready to celebrate Mother's Day Arizona News Valley mom of new quads ready to celebrate Mother's Day Emery, Damon, Gideon, Theo and of course big sister River are all ready to celebrate their first Mother's Day together with mom, Kylie Szafranski. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

"It's really exciting for me right now at this stage," Szafranski said. "It's kind of like mother's day on my own. I just made myself a bunch of fridge magnets from Shutterfly with all the babies."

The quads were born on March 18, weighed between two pounds, six ounces and three pounds, 1.7 ounces. They are all healthy bundles of joy.

"Not much different having to feed more babies," Phil Szafranski said. "Maybe sleep a little less."

The new additions quickly made Kylie a busy mom and her journey from mother of one to mother of five is an adventure that she says she cherishes, especially as we approach Mother's Day weekend.

"When we found out we were having the four, there was a long period of laughing," Kylie said. "That's how we handle stress, then it turned into planning.

Three of the quads are home and one will remain in the NICU for just a while longer. They're a big happy family and Kylie says her mother's day is complete.

"For me being a mom, I didn't think we could have in life, they told us we couldn't have kids," she said. "To have five is a blessing."