Valley realtors volunteer to spruce up Mesa non-profit

More than 100 Keller Williams volunteers worked most of the day to spruce up a place that's been a staple in Mesa for decades.

"A lot of our friends growing up were from Sunshine Acres and it was just a part of our lives and just had great friends and great memories," Doug Brinton said.

Brinton has memories of childhood friends who called this 109-acre property home. They were kids who didn't have anywhere else to go and found a special non-profit to take them in.

"We call ourselves a 'Disneyland of Arizona' for children," Shara Markwell, of Sunshine Acres Children's Home, said. "We really help that traumatic child, that experience that they've been through, homelessness or whatever that reason is, they come here and it's a safe and secure environment for them to just be a child."

Today, there are more than 70 kids living at Sunshine Acres and almost 2,000 since 1954 have been able to stay here as long as necessary.

The organization is not asking for any help from the state or federal government. Instead, they are relying on donations and volunteers, like Ty and his coworkers, to keep themselves going.

"We saw what they were doing, we saw that they were helping hundreds, or thousands, of kids over the years, and wanted to be part of that legacy and help them do something this day that would make a difference and impact," Ty Lusk said.

It's an impact that means so much to the children and the greater community.

"Just nice to be here today, kind of as a circle from where things started back in the 60s," Brinton said.