Police: Social media threat made towards Peoria High School not credible

- Police say a social media threat made towards a Valleyhigh school is not credible.

The Peoria Police Department says a student received messages on social media marking reference to there being a shooting at Peoria High School on May 11. After receiving the threat, the student told a parent, who then contacted police.

Police say the social media threat did not contain any threats to commit a crime, but they were spreading an unsubstantiated rumor of a shooting.

The source of the threat has not been identified.

The Peoria Unified School District has been notified of the incident and if you have any information, please call Peoria police at 623-773-8311.