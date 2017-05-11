1 dead after semi-trucks crash in Buckeye

- Authorities say one person is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Buckeye.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Thursday along northbound State Route 85 at Baseline Road.

After the semi-trucks collided, they caught fire and one driver died at the scene. The driver of the other semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

Northbound SR 85 is closed at Baseline Road due to the collision. Avoid the area.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1368164013232142

SR85 NB closed from Baseline to Broadway for two semi's that crashed and caught fire. pic.twitter.com/0z296cVvNd — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) May 11, 2017

#BuckeyeValley **** ALERT! SOUTHERN / SR 85. COLLISION WITH SEMI FIRE. CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC CONTROL EXPECTED AS THIS INCIDENT IS A FATAL. — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) May 11, 2017