1 dead after semi-trucks crash in Buckeye

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 11 2017 01:18PM MST

Updated:May 11 2017 01:32PM MST

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say one person is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Buckeye.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Thursday along northbound State Route 85 at Baseline Road.

After the semi-trucks collided, they caught fire and one driver died at the scene. The driver of the other semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

Northbound SR 85 is closed at Baseline Road due to the collision. Avoid the area.

