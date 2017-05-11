STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

One dead in Phoenix gas station bathroom shooting

Posted:May 11 2017 02:05PM MST

Updated:May 11 2017 02:18PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix Police officials said a man is dead, following a shooting incident inside a gas station bathroom in Phoenix on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Camelback Road around 12:30 p.m., for a report of a shooting. Witnesses said they saw and heard a physical altercation between two men in the bathroom, and during the altercation, one man shot the other. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the shooter accused the other man of physically assaulting him. The investigation is ongoing.


