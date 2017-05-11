Glendale Fire: burning incense may have caused house fire

- Glendale Fire officials say incense may have caused a house fire on Monday.

According to Captain Michael Young, firefighters responded to a home near Glendale and 81 Avenues at around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, and found a fire that has already started to consume a majority of the home. Firefighters were reportedly able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

Fire investigators believe the fire started when a burning incense stick was left unattended on the back porch, which caught nearby bushes on fire. The fire then spread to the house.

The home, according to fire officials, was a total loss.

Fire officials say people should place incense on a heat-resistant surface, like a trivet or ceramic tile, and place incense in or on a stable, non-flammable, and heatproof burner. Spent incense materials should also be completely extinguished and cold to the touch before it is thrown away. Also, officials said burning incense should not be left unattended.