Arizona 'Pink Panther' burglar sentenced to 12 years in prison

- A 24-year-old man will serve 12 years in prison for burglary, theft, and trafficking stolen property, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, Dalton Philbrick's sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Philbrick reportedly pled guilty to eight felony counts, in a total of five cases that are linked to the burglary incidents. As part of a plea agreement, Philbrick will also pay $206,513.38 in restitution to the victims.

Officials with the County Attorney's Office said Philbrick is believed to have committed upwards of 40 home burglaries throughout the Northwest Valley, and has claims responsibility for 16 of them, cases in which police reportedly had specific forensic evidence that tied Philbrick to the scene.

Philbrick, according to the statement, was arrested on January 22, 2016. Officials said in an effort to avoid the use of pawn shops and possible detection, Philbrock allegedly stole cash and jewelry that could be melted down, rather than electronics or other expensive items. According to earlier reports, that caution reportedly led to Philbrick being dubbed the "Pink Panther".

Joe Arpaio, then Maricopa County Sheriff, said in January 2016 that Philbrick would only hit homes in a certain area, during certain times, and on specific days of the week.