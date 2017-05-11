Phoenix man arrested, accused of killing his 63-year-old mother

- A 31-year-old Phoenix man has been arrested and accused of killing his 63-year-old mother on May 4.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department Thursday afternoon, Marlow Chiquito has been booked into jail on a count of 1st Degree Murder. During a police interview, Marlow reportedly made statements implicating himself in the incident.

Sgt. Lewis said at around 5:15 p.m. on May 4, officers responded to an unknown trouble at an apartment located at the 1500 block of E. Sahuaro Drive, and when they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Maggie Chiquito, with a critical wound from what was described as an "edged instrument". The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim, along with her husband, were in town visiting family, and the last people to see her alive were her husband and the suspect. The victim's husband reportedly left during an argument between the victim and the suspect, and the husband returned to find the victim injured, and the suspect having left the scene.