Body camera footage of Mesa city councilman's arrest released to the public Arizona News Body camera footage of Mesa city councilman's arrest released to the public Tempe Police officials have released Body camera footage from the morning they arrested Mesa City Councilmember Ryan Winkle for alleged DUI. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- Tempe Police officials have released Body camera footage from the morning they arrested Mesa City Councilmember Ryan Winkle for alleged DUI.

According to police, Winkle almost hit three people at a crosswalk near Baseline and Kyrene on May 7, and an officer saw him swerving and pulled him over.

In the video, Winkle can be heard slurring his words, as police officers question his erratic driving. He can be heard telling officers he had nothing to drink, as officers ask him how much he had drank that night.

Officers said Winkle was flushed, and his eyes were watery and bloodshot. In the video, Winkle's wife admitted they were drinking, and shouldn't have been driving. She also heard telling officers, multiple times, that Winkle is a Mesa city councilmember.

"It won't be cool," said Winkle's wife, in the video. "Only Democrat in mesa to get -- I mean, you know know how hard it is to get any kind of Democrats in Mesa."

According to a police report, Winkle performed poorly during his sobriety test, and refused a Breathlyzer test. His wife reportedly grew short with police, as they prepare to take Winkle to jail.

"You guys are literally arresting the only councilperson that is supporting you guys, and the union. Seriously?" said Winkle's wife, in the video.

Sunday's incident was not Winkle's first DUI arrest. He reportedly pleaded to Extreme DUI in 2009, with a blood alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit.

Winkle, meanwhile, released a statement that reads, in part, "I understand that this is a very serious matter, and I'm cooperating fully with the Tempe Police Department in every way possible."

If convicted, Winkle could spend three to four months in jail.