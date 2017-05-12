Police: Possibly-armed suspect on the loose, may have set fire at Chandler motel

- Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly armed and may be responsible for setting a fire inside a Chandler motel room.

Chandler police believe the suspect is armed and may be responsible for setting the fire at the Super 8 Motel near 54th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area where the suspect was last seen. No one was injured during the fire.

We are working a police situation in the area of 54th St/Galveston. Please stay out of the area. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 12, 2017

Fire crews from multiple departments on scene of working fire at super 8 motel. Multiple street closures. Avoid this area pic.twitter.com/rSAmqepbGA — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) May 12, 2017

Chandler Boulevard eastbound at Interstate 10 is closed due to the incident. Please avoid the area.

Chandler Blvd eastbound at I-10 is now closed because of police activity. Use Ray Rd instead. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/T7VCU5KU2k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2017

Avoid Chandler Blvd east of I-10 because of police activity. EB Chandler is closed at 54th St. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/WP6wzXwqZ1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2017

