Police: Possibly-armed suspect on the loose, may have set fire at Chandler motel

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 12 2017 12:00PM MST

Updated:May 12 2017 12:49PM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly armed and may be responsible for setting a fire inside a Chandler motel room.

Chandler police believe the suspect is armed and may be responsible for setting the fire at the Super 8 Motel near 54th Street and Chandler Boulevard.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area where the suspect was last seen. No one was injured during the fire.

Chandler Boulevard eastbound at Interstate 10 is closed due to the incident. Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


