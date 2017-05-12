STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Man faces arson charges in connection to Phoenix house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 12 2017 12:32PM MST

Updated:May 12 2017 12:43PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a house fire in Phoenix is a case of arson and a suspect has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 35-year-old Quinton Grier has been arrested on arson and endangerment charges in connection to the fire, which broke out at a house on  May 11 near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

A wheelchair-bound elderly man was inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape safely. Police say Grier, a family friend of the victim, was seen pouring what is believed to be lighter fluid next to the house and lighting it on fire.

