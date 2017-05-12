Police: Man faces arson charges in connection to Phoenix house fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police say Quinton Grier, 35, faces arson charges in connection to a house fire in Phoenix. Read more. Arizona News Police: Man faces arson charges in connection to Phoenix house fire Police say a house fire in Phoenix is a case of arson and a suspect has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 35-year-old Quinton Grier has been arrested on arson and endangerment charges in connection to the fire, which broke out at a house on May 11 near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

A wheelchair-bound elderly man was inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape safely. Police say Grier, a family friend of the victim, was seen pouring what is believed to be lighter fluid next to the house and lighting it on fire.

