Phoenix Police investigating vandalism incident at Ahwatukee high school campus

Phoenix Police are investigating a vandalism case on the campus of Desert Vista, in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- Phoenix Police are investigating a vandalism case on the campus of Desert Vista, in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix.

According to reports, someone sprayed a racial epithet on a wall. In a statement, Jennifer Liewer with the Tempe Union High School District said the incident happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 8. THe epithet was reportedly spray-painted on the wall the the school's baseball fields.

The school district, according to Liewer, has no reason to believe that any students of Desert Vista were involved in the vandalism incident, and the racial epithet has reportedly been covered up.

This was not the first time in recent years the Ahwatukee school has been involved in a racial incident. In 2016, six female senior students at the school posed for a picture, while wearing clothing that partially spells out a racial slur. In that photo, two letters of the particular slur were replaced with asterisks.

Portions of the racial epithet in this vandalism incident, according to reports, were also replaced with asterisks.

One of the girls, identified in a FOX 10 Phoenix news report at the time as Rachel Steigerwald, apologized during a rally outside of the school.