Search is on for endangered elderly woman in Mesa

- Mesa Police are asking for the public's help, as the search for a missing 89-year-old woman is underway.

According to police, Lorene Masters was last seen going for a walk in the area of Recker and Main Street, and has not been seen since. Masters has Dementia, and is listed as a missing endangered adult. Police said Masters called another person at 12:30 p.m., saying she was at a Walgreen's at Buckhorn Plaza, located at the 6000 block of Main Street in Mesa.

Police said Master's cell phone continues to show her in the East Mesa area.

Masters is described as a white woman, with white hair and green eyes, 5' 6" tall, and weighing 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral print shirt, blue pants, and white tennis shoes. Police said Masters uses a sit down red walker that she has with her.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.