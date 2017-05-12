UPDATE: Missing Pinal County man has been found

- UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): 69-year-old John Vaughn has been found, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials.

Original Story

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Pinal County.

According to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, John Vaughn was last seen in the area of Riggs and Hawes at 2:30 p.m., and was traveling east at the time.

Vaughn, according to officials, is a diabetic, and is overdue for medicine. Vaughn reportedly has memory loss, as well as a history of strokes and other medical conditions.