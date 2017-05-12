STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

UPDATE: Missing Pinal County man has been found

Posted:May 12 2017 06:58PM MST

Updated:May 12 2017 07:15PM MST

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): 69-year-old John Vaughn has been found, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials. 

Original Story

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Pinal County.

According to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, John Vaughn was last seen in the area of Riggs and Hawes at 2:30 p.m., and was traveling east at the time.

Vaughn, according to officials, is a diabetic, and is overdue for medicine. Vaughn reportedly has memory loss, as well as a history of strokes and other medical conditions.


