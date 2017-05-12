ATF, Silent Witness offering reward for information leading to firearms burglary suspects' arrest

- Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say both Silent Witness and the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are offering rewards, for information leading to the arrest of people in connection with a pawn shop burglary that resulted in firearms being stolen.

According to a statement, the incident took place in the night of April 23 or the early morning of April 24, at the A-Active Pawn Shop, located on the 10000 block of N. 19th Avenue. A total of 14 firearms, consisting of shotguns and rifles were stolen.

The firearms, according to police, have an estimated value of $5,000.

Police said Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects, while the ATF is offering $5,000.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness.