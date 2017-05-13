Arizona DPS: Motorcyclist killed on SR 51 overnight

- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight.

DPS troopers say 67-year-old motorcyclist Michael Martel was killed in a deadly three-car collision on the northbound SR 51 near Indian School at about 10:15 p.m. on Friday night.

They say a driver swerved out of one lane to avoid hitting another vehicle, and wound up striking the motorcycle. Martel was thrown from the bike and was then hit by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died from fatal injuries.

DPS is continuing their investigation.