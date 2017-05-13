SILENT WITNESS: Suspect punches 15-year-old in face to steal cell phone outside Circle K

- On April 12 at about 10:30 a.m., a suspect went up to a 15-year-old at a convenience store and punched him in the face to steal his cell phone.

The victim was standing outside of the Circle K near Peoria and 19th Avenues.

After stealing the phone, the suspect fled by jumping into the passenger seat of a white Chevy Trailblazer that was driven by another male.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build, a shaved head and tattoos covering both arms.

While the video of the altercation is difficult to see, the video from inside the store clearly shows the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.