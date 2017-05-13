Maryvale trying to revive neighborhood through weekly farmers markets Arizona News Maryvale trying to revive neighborhood through weekly farmers markets For two weeks, Maryvale has held a farmers market in El Oso Park. It's all a part of making the community more sustainable and healthy. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.

For many folks, strolling around the local farmer's market is a Saturday ritual, but Congressman Tom O'Halleran says it's so much more.

"It's like being at the family table and bringing guests over. Everybody comes in, and next thing you know, everyone's getting along with each other. That's historically the way Americans communicate: around the kitchen, around the family, and community events like this," said Congressman O'Halleran.

And now thanks to programs like Double Up Food Bucks Arizona, a program that doubles the value of SNAP and food stamps used at farmers markets and grocery stores across the valley, more people can enjoy the fruits of local labor.

"Double Up Food Bucks helps family stretch their food dollars. But not only stretch their food dollars, actually stretch in a way that helps communities, too. It gives them access to healthy foods, as well as supports local farmers, which is a win-win for everybody," said Adrienne Udarbe at Pinnacle Prevention.

It's been a part of the Phoenix Public Market for awhile now, and both sides say they couldn't be happier.

"It's been amazing to see how excited people get who might not have heard about the program and we get to tell them. And they are literally in shock and awe just at the fact that we can match up to $20 evey time they shop here," said Sara Matlin, the Phoenix Public Market Manager.

Just two weeks into their brand new farmers market in El Oso Park, residents of Maryvale are starting to see growth.

Vendors say it takes time and persistence, but the results are worth it.

"This market is like the Sun City markets. You have to work to sell. I do some markets where they just line up because of the quality of the product. But here, you're selling to everybody that comes by," said Richard Duprey, owner of Doctor Hummus.