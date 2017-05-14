Driver killed when vehicle crashes into barrier, catches fire Arizona News Driver killed when vehicle crashes into barrier, catches fire The Arizona Department of Safety says a driver was killed in a crash on the Loop 101 near I-17 on Sunday morning.

DPS troopers say the deadly collision happened at about 3:45am. Troopers say the driver was heading westbound on the Loop 101 when the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier near 23rd Avenue and then caught fire in the right-hand lane.

The driver, who was in the only person inside the vehicle, was killed in the crash, and troopers were investigating what led up to the accident.