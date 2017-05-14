SILENT WITNESS: Pajama pants wearing suspect robs Circle K in Phoenix

- On April 20 at approximately 4:30 a.m., a Hispanic male entered a Circle K and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect grabbed an item and went to the counter to act like he was purchasing it. He then demanded the money and the employee complied.

The suspect then left the store, heading westbound on Osborn Road.

The Circle K is located at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 20 years old, 5 foot 9 inches, and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray Air Jordan hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, red pajama pants with a white design, and white and black shoes.

The car he left in is a gold Acura TL with a sunroof and the license plate was removed.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.