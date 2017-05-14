Firefighters remind families to watch kids around water after 2 separate drownings over the weekend Arizona News Firefighters remind families to watch kids around water after 2 separate drownings over the weekend Two young children have died from drowning over Mother's Day weekend. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- There were two drownings impacting families this Mother's Day weekend in the valley.

Both happened around the same time Saturday night on opposite ends of the valley.

Raul Ramirez, 6, died Saturday during a family pool party in Avondale.

Police say the boy's family administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Mesa Fire responded to another drowning where a three-year-old boy was found face down in the swimming pool.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unknown how he got into the pool, but Mesa Fire Captain Dean Morales has tips to prevent more from happening.

He says to always have a gate around the pool, and to have a designated watcher just in case there are a lot of people like at the pool party that Ramirez was at.

He also says to make sure your pool is clean so you can see clearly in the water, and to always have a cell phone nearby to call 911.

It's all things we've heard before, but Cpt. Morales says all it takes is a few seconds and your child could be underwater without anyone knowing.