Family welcomes fifth child on Mother's Day, finally a boy

Mother's Day taking a whole new meaning for a valley couple who welcomed their fifth child today. Their four daughters will soon have a little brother at home.

"The birth was hard, but at the end, it's completely worth it and on Mother's Day it's the best gift ever," said Angelina Dengbarac.

Dengbarac holds her newborn baby boy close on Mother's Day. A unique gift: the gift of life.

"I'm very blessed," said Dengbarac.

Angelina and Kahn are the very proud parents of four beautiful young girls. So when this pregnancy came around, they hoped for a boy who their strong girls could look after.

"We knew four months later. That's when we knew we were having a boy," said Dengbarac.

And once they found out, they're prayers were answered.

"It was a blessing to have four girls, they're all beautiful. They give me joy," said Dengbarac.

And now they have five times that joy. Welcoming Kahn Jr. into the world.

Thirty-six hours of well-worth-it labor says Angelina, as she holds onto her 21-inch boy.

"Pretty much quiet. Hasn't cried at all, just relaxed, chilling. Best Mother's Day gift ever," said Dengbarac.

One day, Kahn Jr. will understand how his birthday made Mother's Day for his mom the greatest one yet.