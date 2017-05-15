MCSO: Person of interest in custody following attempted kidnapping of boy [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Flickr / Scott Davidson) Arizona News MCSO: Person of interest in custody following attempted kidnapping of boy Authorities have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged attempted kidnapping of a boy in Buckeye.

- Authorities have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged attempted kidnapping of a boy in Buckeye.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they received a call on Monday morning of a 10-year-old boy who was grabbed by a man near Carver and Tuthill Roads. The boy managed to escape from the suspect.

Buckeye dad says 10yo son was playing in backyard before fighting off man who grabbed him. MCSO questioning someone, not sure if right guy pic.twitter.com/wtQaCE6qJM — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) May 15, 2017

A 10 yr old boy was grabbed by a male on own property 20435 W Carver child got away Possible suspect detained in burglary close proximity — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) May 15, 2017

The suspect fled the area and an MCSO helicopter arrived at the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Deputies say they have a limited description of the suspect, but they have a person of interest in custody.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.