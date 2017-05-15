STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

MCSO: Person of interest in custody following attempted kidnapping of boy

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 15 2017 09:23AM MST

Updated:May 15 2017 10:22AM MST

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged attempted kidnapping of a boy in Buckeye.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they received a call on Monday morning of a 10-year-old boy who was grabbed by a man near Carver and Tuthill Roads. The boy managed to escape from the suspect.

The suspect fled the area and an MCSO helicopter arrived at the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Deputies say they have a limited description of the suspect, but they have a person of interest in custody.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories