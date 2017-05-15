STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Man accused of shooting limo driver over contract dispute in Phoenix

Posted:May 15 2017 03:24PM MST

Updated:May 15 2017 03:26PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a limousine driver in the legs over a contract dispute in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 29-year-old Zhair Zamora Sepulveda is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Sepulveda and his girlfriend hired a limo for the night Saturday. Police say Sepulveda balked at paying the driver for services that went beyond the original contract.

They arrived back at the house of Sepulveda's girlfriend around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say Sepulveda went into his girlfriend's house and came back out with a handgun.

He allegedly fired multiple rounds in a downward direction toward the 43-year-old driver, who needed hospital treatment for leg wounds.

Police say Sepulveda still had the gun in his hands when officers arrived on scene.


