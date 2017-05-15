STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Fatal crash closes US 60 near Wittman

Posted:May 15 2017 05:17PM MST

Updated:May 15 2017 05:17PM MST

NEAR WITTMAN, Ariz. (KSAZ) - US 60 (Grand Avenue) is closed in both directions around the Wittman area, due to a serious crash that has reportedly left one person dead.

According to ADOT, the eastbound lanes are closed at State Route 74, while the westbound lanes are closed at 203rd Avenue.

There are few other details on what happened at this time.

