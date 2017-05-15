Fatal officer-involved shooting at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix Arizona News Fatal officer-involved shooting at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix A woman is dead, following an officer-involved shooting that took place in Downtown Phoenix Monday evening. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

The shooting reportedly took place at the Japanese Friendship Garden at the Margaret T. Hance Park, and the woman who was shot dead was reportedly linked to a homicide at an apartment complex near Camelback and Central earlier on Monday.

The homicide incident reportedly happened at around noon, and according to police, the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, is a man whom the suspect already knew.

The suspect fled the scene. According to Phoenix Police officials, the woman later headed to a restaurant near the area of Portland and Central, and hung out there for a few hours.

Polie said they later identified the woman as a murder suspect, and made contact with her in the garden. Police reportedly tried to negotiate with the woman, but she had a handgun, and allegedly took some action that led an officer to believe that she was going to be a threat, at which point, an officer shot her.

CPR was reportedly administered at the scene, and she was later taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.